Brighton's fifth annual Trans Pride season is ready to launch

Brighton’s Marlborough Theatre is launching into its fifth annual Trans Pride season from July 9-18, featuring performances from a range of exciting artists who all exist under the trans/non-binary/intersex/gender variant umbrella.

Spokeswoman Anna Goodman said: “The programme features prominent queer voice and artist Travis Alabanza, internationally recognised performance artist Emma Frankland, contemporary dance artist Es Morgan, performance artist turned stand-up comedian Krishna Istha, a special Trans Pride addition of FAT Cabaret and much more.

“This year sees some events taking place outside of The Marlborough’s theatre space including Brighton arts venue The Spire. Brighton’s own Emma Frankland returns with an Edinburgh preview of her show Hearty on July 9, in which she explores attitudes to HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and the menopause alongside the liberation of her own body as a transgender woman.

“Krishna Istha’s show Beast on July 17 is a comedic exploration into what it means to be trans ‘masculine’ without becoming the men we hate, particularly in the wake of the Me Too movement. There will also be a photography workshop for Trans and Non Binary people from photographer Noe Warren and the return of last year’s Trans Pride Writer in Residence Scheme.

“On July 11 dance artist Es Morgan will be performing Mum, I’m in the Fourth Dimension, See! plus Fat Cabaret will also be returning to the Marlborough with a very special Trans Pride edition named Trans Fats on July 12.

“The always popular Trans Pride Art Night on July 18, which every year features a mixed bill of trans and non binary artists, will this year see each artist perform in a public space. An open call from the Marlborough has asked for applications from artists who would like to perform their work outside of the theatre, with performances in the bar and surrounding areas of the Marlborough’s 224-year-old building.

“For tickets and more information, please go to http://www.marlboroughtheatre.org.uk.”

