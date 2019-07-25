Brighton Theatre Group find their dog for this summer's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Proud owners of Frankie, a two-year-old Old English Sheepdog, will watch their beloved family pet make her stage debut at the Theatre Royal Brighton in August (21-24).

Patrick Logue and Chris Wager, who live in Haywards Heath, were delighted when they were asked if their dog could play the part of Edison, the Potts family dog.

She has been attending rehearsals and getting to know the cast and is already a firm favourite. Frankie comes with a ready-made pedigree to qualify her for stage work. Her mum is the current Dulux dog featured in the paint company’s television adverts.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, musical theatre company, Brighton Theatre Group decided to present the classic British family musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Theatre Royal Brighton. The show is packed full of hit numbers including the title song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Me Ol’ Bamboo, Truly Scrumptious, Chu-Chi Face and Teamwork.

Brighton Theatre Group is one of only a handful of UK companies chosen to perform Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and complete with the world famous iconic flying car will give eight performances, including four matinees.

Directed by Michael Burnie, it will come with choreography by Jodie Michele. the musical director is Carl Greenwood, and the youth cast musical director is Jo Barnes.

Director Michael said: “The response from people to the show has been great. It has never been to Brighton before. We are the only company in the area.”

Part of the appeal is that the show brings the company back to the Theatre Royal for the first time in six or seven years, Michael says: “We have done other venues. We went to the Corn Exchange. With the youth group we did Les Miss, Miss Saigon, Legally Blonde….”