Bring Your Own Baby Comedy night in Brighton

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy offers grown-up comedy across a string of dates in Brighton – dates to which you are welcome to bring your babies.

The comedy is at The Komedia, Brighton on July 9, August 20, September 10, October 8, November 12 and December 10 at 12 midday (http://www.byobcomedy.com).

Bring Your Own Baby was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria. After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter, they decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub. The shows were so popular that they now host them at venues across the UK – and are now excited to be bringing the funnies to Brighton.

Carly said: “We are the UK’s number one baby-friendly comedy club and we are coming to Brighton! Having a baby no longer means saying good-bye to enjoying the best live comedy stars from the circuit and TV.

“We are pleased to be teaming up with The Komedia to give the mums and dads of Brighton and Sussex the chance to come and enjoy the best comedians around and maybe a cheeky G&T… without worrying about childcare!

“Our shows are something totally new and different. As well as being an awesome night out during the day, we also have soft flooring, toys and more for baby…and plenty of buggy parking, baby changing and helping hands to make everyone’s day out easy-peasy.

“Loneliness and depression can affect so many new parents, which is why we have made it our mission to create shows that help parents feel like themselves again, get out of the house, and have a much needed laugh. We have recently been nominated for the Lanisoh Feed With Confidence Award as one of the UK’s top Breast Feeding Friendly events.

“As well as this, we work closely with the national charity for Post Natal Depression, PANDA, and offer one free ticket to every show that we produce, each month, to a post-natal depression sufferer.

“Please note: our brilliant comics will be performing their usual adult material, which is why we have a 12-month age limit for our little laughers.

