Burgess Hill Choral Society promise operatic theme at their spring concert

This year there is an operatic theme to Burgess Hill Choral Society’s spring concert.

The choir will be singing well-known opera choruses which include the provocative Habanera from Carmen by Bizet, Verdi’s rousing Anvil Chorus, Wagner’s Pilgrims’ Chorus and Purcell’s heart-breaking Dido’s Lament.

Musical director Michael Stefan Wood said the big challenge will be singing the choruses in their native languages: “We could have done them all in English but I think doing them in the indigenous language is so important because those are the sounds that the composer heard in his head when he was setting the music.”

Choir spokeswoman Frances Eales added: “In the second half of the concert the choir will be singing Puccini’s wonderful Messa di Gloria, a piece which has much of the drama and flair we usually associate with the composer’s great operas, like La Bohème, Tosca and Madame Butterfly. Also as an extra treat, the orchestra will be playing the overture from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. We think the audience will have a great evening out and hope they go home humming the tunes!”

The concert is on Saturday, April 27 at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church, RH15 0LG. Tickets are £14 or under-18s £3 available from BHCS members, Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point, on the door, or phone 07522 493966.

