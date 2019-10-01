Cabaret night coming up in Arundel with Marvin Ford

Marvin Ford, who appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and recently toured in Sting’s musical The Last Ship, will be in cabaret at Arundel’s Cathedral Centre on Friday, October 11.

The evening will include a two-course meal and a bar will be available.

Event spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “Martin’s repertoire includes songs from the 80s right through to the present day so there will be something for everyone.”

The cost will be £25 a head which will include a welcome drink. Tickets are available from the parish office on 01903 882262. The night is a Friends of St Nicholas event.

