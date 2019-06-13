Celebrate Chichester Cathedral's peregrines through a craft workshop

A craft workshop will celebrate the Chichester Cathedral peregrines





Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “This spring visitors to Chichester Cathedral have been fascinated to catch a glimpse of the high-flying antics of the famous peregrine pair who are currently raising four chicks in the Spire. Now there’s a chance to get creative and draw inspiration from these wonderful birds to make your own artistic prints to take home. The cathedral is holding a printed peregrines adult craft workshop on June 26 run by professional printmaker, Cath Bristow. Taking the nesting peregrines as a starting point, participants will learn how to translate drawings or photographs into prints, using the absorbing printmaking technique of drypoint, to create a set of beautiful postcards. They can also spend time in the cathedral looking at visual representations of birds within tapestries, paintings and stained glass.



“Drypoint is an intaglio print process that has been used since the 15th century, producing strong detailed images with an emphasis on texture and mark making, creating a beautiful velvety quality of line.



“The course is suitable for complete beginners and those with previous printmaking experience who would like to refresh their knowledge and learn a different approach.

“Tickets cost £35 and are available on the Course page in the events section of the cathedral website, or from the shop. The course runs from 10am to 1pm and light refreshments are included.



“You can keep up to date with the progress of the parents and their chicks via a live webcam link on the Cathedral’s website. Open days are run by the cathedral and volunteers to offer a chance to view the webcam and learn more about the birds: the open days are running on June 22 and 23.”



