Craig David confirms Brighton date

Craig David will be performing at The Brighton Centre on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.



Tickets go on general sale on Friday 13th September 2019, priced from £35 from Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Spokesman Dave Palmer said: “As an epic season of live summer shows draws to a close, Craig David today announces his 2020 Arena Tour. The 2020 Anniversary ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour will be starting off in Cardiff on the 13th April 2020 and ending at London’s The O2.

“Craig’s last arena tour sold out in a matter of seconds and received 5 star reviews and critical acclaim across the board.”

“With next year marking 20 years since the critically-acclaimed album, ‘Born To Do It’ changed his life, Craig has since catapulted back into the charts and into the nation’s hearts with a string of chart hits and a Number 1 album marking the beginning of his triumphant return, w hich has since seen over 1.5billion streams on his last two albums ‘Following my Intuition’ and ‘The Time is Now’, alone . Craig has since leapt from strength to strength on our airwaves, and has been unavoidable on our TV screens and on the live circuit ever since.

“As a much loved and respected figure in British music culture, Craig has racked up an astounding 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums, amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world in his career. With two UK Number 1 albums under his belt, he has also received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, 4 x MOBO Awards, as well as becoming a 3x Ivor Novello Award winner.

“Craig has remained at the helm of his own unique, authentically British sound. A sound that made waves across the globe, making him the voice of one of the most pivotal eras in UK music, and in turn, making him one of the most successful artists in UK chart history.”

HOLD THAT THOUGHT - ARENA TOUR DATES:

13th April 2020 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

14th April 2020 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

16th April 2020 - Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds

17th April 2020 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

19th April 2020 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

21st April 2020 - Liverpool Echo Arena, Liverpool

22nd April 2020 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

24th April 2020 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25th April 2020 - London, The O2