Crawley's Hawth offers its very first Battle of the Bands

Battle Of The Bands comes to the Hawth, Crawley for the very first time on Saturday, June 29 at 5.30pm.

The session will see top local bands battle it out in front of a live audience, for the chance to win £500 prize money and a day recording in a professional studio.

The eight finalists hoping to take home the prizes for the night are 26th Avenue, The Start, Anything But, The V8s, Hadrian, Code Ascending, The Rattlebacks and ShameFaced.

Event organiser Sasha Flint said, “The calibre of entries for Battle of the Bands was so high it made choosing the final eight really difficult, but I’m confident we’ve got the best of the best and the judges are going to have a tough time choosing the winner. I don’t envy them!

“Anyone who comes along is in for a great night of music.

“I know every band is going to give it their all.”

The evening will be compared by stand-up comedian and musician Thain Gibbons. Judging the evening will be Camilla Royle and Crawley resident and drummer Chris Monahan, led by head judge Henk Philipsen, a performing and recording musician with over 20 years of experience judging Battle of the Bands.

Tickets £7 on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.

26th Avenue: “We are full of energy and talent and always put on a show that is next to none, involving the audience and making everyone go home singing and smiling and remembering our name.”

The Start: “We are a young band with a real passion for music and work hard rehearsing we have played music festivals and battle of the bands and are keen to gain more experience, especially where no one will shout at us for making noise.”

Anything But: “For fans of Biffy Clyro, Arctic Monkeys and Muse, Anything But bring their catchy foot stomping hooks and energy, into a world of their own.”

The V8s: “We have been playing for one year as a three-man group and in this time have written six songs with another three in the process of being written.”

Hadrian: “Our main drive is ultimately to entertain ourselves and our crowd and fans. The most important thing for us is to stick together like family and keep creating beautiful, noisy and aggressive rock ‘n’ roll and have fun on stage”

Code Ascending: “Three genetic brothers from Crawley who like to make a lot of noise.”

The Rattlebacks: “We are a five-piece hard rock band from Surrey, taking influence from Guns N Roses, Aerosmith and Black Stone Cherry among others. Our goal is to bring the golden era of rock music to a new generation of fans.”

ShameFaced: “We are an indie-punk band from Crawley who have been a band for just over a year. Influences range from Arctic Monkeys to Oasis.”

