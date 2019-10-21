Debut single from East Preston-based Donna Harfield

East Preston-based Donna Harfield has released her debut single, a touching cover of P!nk’s song Perfect.

The new single represents a new phase for Donna in her music career, a switch from gigging to now putting the emphasis much more on recording. Perfect is the first track of an EP, with the tracks being released one by one over the coming months.

Donna was born and raised in West Sussex and grew up listening to an eclectic mix of Otis Redding and Jimi Hendrix, but finds her current inspiration in the powerful vocals of Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox and Florence Welch.

She is hoping Perfect will prove the perfect start to her recording career, a personal song which guided her through periods of heartbreak which saw her return to East Preston for a reflective period where she rediscovered her own sound.

“I grew up in East Preston and in my 20s, I moved to the Big Smoke, to London, and I had years of performing and gigging up there. I did the circuit and then I relocated back down south three or four years ago. It was sadly a period of loss, but it fuelled a lot of decisions including the decision to make the switch from singer and performer to recording artist. Sadly, I lost my dad. It was a period of heartbreak, but sometimes things like that fuel important decisions in your life.

“As much as I love live music, I am a really keen lover of the arts in general. My background is theatrical as well, but recording now has brought me the joy of working with some great producers. And it is great to be able to put down something that has an existence of its own.”

For that all-important debut single, it was crucial to get everything right, Donna says: “I mean get everything right in terms of who you are and what you stand for and what you want to be connected to in the arts. The messaging is really important, and the reason I chose this cover song was because it is all about body confidence and positivity. We live in such a social media era and there are so many images that can be quite detrimental. People feel they need to live up to these images online, but they are actually very staged photos. They are not real. The song is just about being confident with who you are.”

Donna aims to stand for independence, optimism and courage of women everywhere. Describing her style as “music to move and mend”, she says she is on a mission to use her soulful storytelling style to empower women and heal broken hearts. “The single is the lead single for the EP I Marry Me which will come out as single releases. There are four songs that will come out over the next four months. They all link back into the message of having the confidence to be who you are.”

Donna intends to make a full album at some point, a collection of her own songs which she is hoping will be out some time next year.

The music video for the new single was shot by the director Chris Brooker and was filmed in Porchester Hall, a ballroom which has seen career defining performances from Ed Sheeran and Amy Winehouse among others.

