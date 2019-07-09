Emsworth's Renaissance Choir offers Southsea concert

Night and Day offers a programme of contrasting piano and choral music by the Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir.

They are offering a concert in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 197 Fawcett Road, Southsea, PO4 0DY, on Saturday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “In this concert the Renaissance Choir will be exploring and contrasting bright and effervescent choral music alongside the dark and sombre.

“Much of the harmony in this programme is of the contemporary “crunchy” type, where gentle discords provide an appealing and restful backdrop to contemplation. It’s music to de-stress, to relax, to chill.

“Music will include Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna, along with pieces by Holst, Guerrero, Byrd, Whitacre, Mealor, Kodaly, Schubert, Skempton, Wood and Dale.

“The choir will be launching its new CD at this concert, which features “Stream of Life”, a recently-commissioned a cappella work from contemporary local composer Ian Schofield, as well as Francis Poulenc’s “Gloria” and some of its favourite works by William Byrd and Orlande de Lassus. “Stream of Life” is a setting of extracts from Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali (1910).

“Concert pianist Karen Kingsley will accompany the choir.”

Tickets: £12, concessions £10, students/children £2 available by phoning 023 9247 5259, by visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/renaissancechoiror on the door.

info@renaissancechoir.org.uk

