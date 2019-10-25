English National Ballet bring Cinderella to Southampton

Cinderella is at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Wednesday 23 - Saturday 26 October; 02380 711811 or www.ballet.org.uk/cinderella).

The classic fairy tale becomes a truly magical ballet brought to life with over 40 dancers, a live orchestra, and plenty of surprises.

English National Ballet spokeswoman Alice Gibson said: “Enter an enchanting kingdom where forest creatures live alongside princes, a growing tree appears to dance in the wind, and Cinderella's wit and generosity get her to the ball – with the help of a little bit of magic.

“Christopher Wheeldon's inventive production combines magnificent sets and costumes, surprising theatrical tricks and lively choreography to delight, move and astound – all to the melodious tunes of Prokofiev's sublime score, performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic.”