Folk band Flook play Shoreham on back of new album

Folk band Flook are finally to release a new album after a gap of 14 years. Ancora will be released through Cadiz Music on CD and digital formats.

They are playing Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, May 3.

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Despite the recording hiatus between their third studio album and Ancora, in recent years Flook have played occasional live shows, including short tours of Ireland,, Japan and Germany as well as festival shows.

“With the flutes and whistles of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly, the band Flook weaves and spins traditionally-rooted tunes into an enthralling sound – with agile but tight rhythms and virtuoso improvisation. Flook possesses a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination.

“Formed over 20 years ago by four friends, Flook burst onto the international music scene with their debut studio album, Flatfish. The band had a remarkably successful performing and recording career. The sheer enjoyment of playing together shone through their albums. But it was their live performances that really captured the hearts of those who watched and listened.

They took a break in 2008 and returned in 2013.

