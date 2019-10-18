Folk legend Julie Felix offers Emsworth date

Julie Felix appears at Emsworth Baptist Church on Saturday, October 19 as part of the current WemsFest music season.

Artistic director Mark Ringwood said: “Everyone thinks she’s British but in fact she was born in the USA although she’s lived over here since the 1960s.

“Iconic folk singer Julie Felix was among the vanguard of the new folk music movement nearly six decades ago but like many of her contemporaries she’s still performing today.

“Julie arrived in the UK in 1964 and became the first solo folk performer when she signed to a major label, Decca, that same year. She was the first folk singer to sell out the Royal Albert Hall (5,000 seats) and became the resident singer on BBC TV’s The Frost Report hosted by the late David Frost. She went on to host several TV shows and had chart success with If I Could and Going to the Zoo and simply fell in love with England and never wanted to return. At the age of 81 she’s quite remarkable and should be an inspiration to the demographic of the people living in and around Emsworth that life is really worth living.”

Her show starts at 8pm, tickets from Bookends (Emsworth) or on the door.

