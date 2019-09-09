French masterpieces as Funtington Music Group launch into the autumn

Funtington Music Group launch into the autumn with a recital from Bradley Creswick (violin) and Margaret Fingerhut (piano) in Chichester University Chapel on Wednesday, September 11 at 7.30pm. They are promising a programme of French masterpieces.

They are promising a programme of French masterpieces.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said there would also be some special surprises.

Bradley Creswick was born in West Sussex and had violin lessons at school in Chichester and later at the Royal College of Music. Bradley has recently been made leader emeritus of Royal Northern Sinfonia.

“He began his long relationship them in 1984, and the musical life then, as now, was amazingly rich and varied,” Chris said.

“In 1987 Bradley moved to London to lead the Philharmonia, still maintaining his relationship with the Sinfonia, making guest appearances, notably as soloist with them in the 1989 BBC Proms playing The Lark Ascending. The London years continued as leader of the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House before taking the opportunity, in 1994, to return to the Sinfonia and the North East for a second time.”

Margaret Fingerhut has enjoyed a distinguished career which has taken her all over the world. She is particularly known for her innovative recital programmes in which she explores the highways and byways of the piano repertoire. As a concerto soloist she has appeared with the all the UK’s major orchestras, and she is frequently heard on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM and many radio stations worldwide. Margaret is a visiting lecturer at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Chris added: “Both artists have extensive discographies and have gained many international awards for their recordings. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear these outstanding musicians playing together in Chichester.”

http://funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

Packed programme of one-nighters and children's shows at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch