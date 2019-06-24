Hattie Briggs joins the Petfringe Sessions

Alex Rees and Alan Young, musicians and part-time music promoters based in and around Petworth, have put together this year’s Petfringe Sessions

Alex is promising “four evenings of some of the best acoustic music that we’ve heard.

“Each act is a personal recommendation from us to you, and we’re really excited about them. We’ve had loads of fun and friendly argument in putting this line-up together, and it should be the start of something new and special in Petworth.”

The venue for all The Petfringe Sessions is The Leconfield Hall, Market Square, Petworth.

Coming up:

“Wednesday, July 3 … We start with the last session, which is a cracker, bringing together two Northern acts who we’ve seen a few times and who have always impressed. Take our recommendation and come and see them. You will not be disappointed.

Gilmore & Roberts take English folk and scuff it up with indie rock drama and have been nominated for best duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Andy Ruddy is an impressive singer/songwriter from Bradford, who we met playing the Boiler Room in Guildford and immediately asked him to play Petfringe. He’s also been nominated for Best Unsigned Act in the UK.

“Wednesday, June 26. In Summer 2017, we organised a secret concert for Chris Helme, who genuinely blew the audience away. Previously lead singer in Britpop band The Seahorses, Chris has since released a series of beautiful acoustic albums more like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young or Zeppelin 3. We’ve been dying to get him back, so here he is, getting the Sessions off to a flying start. Chris will be supported by Chris Simmons, another great songwriter with an incredible, distinctive voice.

“Friday, June 28… the second session is the home team night, and the signs are that it will sell out soon. Don’t leave it to the last minute if you want to get a ticket.

“Hattie Briggs is a singer/songwriter with a strong and growing reputation. She played a brilliant sell-out concert for Petfringe last year, and after this show, she’ll be rushing up to London to play a live session on Radio 2. Serious Child are well known to the Petfringe crowd, and include one of us, Alan, as their singer.

“Saturday, June 29. We’ve upped the tempo for Saturday night with Brazilian band Sambossa. They cover all the bases from bossa nova to afro-funk and include the amazing percussionist Marcelo Andrade and singer Elisangela Mahogany. We’ll certainly be dancing at this one and suspect you will be too.

“Choro Bandido, who got a rousing reception when they played Petfringe last year, will also be back. They’re from Dorking rather than Rio, but don’t let that fool you. They know how to samba.”

