Horsham Music Circle rings the changes

Four music performances are being presented by Horsham Music Circle for this autumn in a change from the familiar subscription season of previous years.

As spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy explains: “Although the format might be different, you will find the same Music Circle ethos of showcasing the highest calibre of professional musicians.

“Appearing at the Causeway Barn (October 21) will be the improvising pianist Harry the Piano. Harry’s solo cabaret show has now headlined at venues all over the world. More recently he has been musical director for Alexander Armstrong on the ITV Christmas Special and performed at private audiences with the Queen at Sandringham and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.”

He presents numbers from his acclaimed show, including the popular request set ‘any tune in any style’, as well as accompanying soprano Jill Elsworthy, who studied at the RAM, in nostalgic melodies from the 30s and 40s.

To compete the programme Edward Dean, currently organist at Holy Trinity Church, Sloane Street, London, accompanies Jill in songs by Peter Warlock, John Ireland and Percy Grainger as well as including some solo piano pieces.

Jill added: “The Unitarian Church in Worthing Road is the venue for a concert by the Aurora Duo (November 23). This exciting young chamber duo is formed by Heather Wrighton harp and Emma Halnan flute.

“They regularly give concerts through the country for music clubs, festivals and Live Music Now and perform as soloists and orchestral musicians at prestigious venues. They have chosen a British/French programme including works by Debussy, Saint-Saëns, Paul Lewis, Karl Jenkins, Paul Patterson and William Alwyn.

“Alongside these two concerts will be two Free Lunchtime Organ recitals at the Unitarian Church (October 8 and November 12) given by Gerald Taylor. Entry is free and there is a retiring collection.

“The repertoire ranges from Bach to Walton and contemporary composers Antony Baldwin and Denis Bédard.”

Tickets from HMC on 01403 252602, from Horsham Museum, online from www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle and on the door.

