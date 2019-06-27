Horsham Symphony Orchestra will be joined by percussion virtuoso and composer Adriano Adewale

The Horsham Symphony Orchestra, under its principal conductor Steve Dummer and co-leader Rachel Ellis, present their summer concert at the Capitol on Sunday, June 29 at 7.30pm, promising a programme of “tantalising” repertoire, including a world premiere performance.

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “The concert opens with Vaughan Williams’ Romantic masterpiece, the Fantasia on a theme of Thomas Tallis, for double string orchestra. The HSO wind and brass section then perform Percy Grainger’s Lincolnshire Posy, based on folk tunes and folk singers encountered by Grainger during a trip to the Lincolnshire countryside.

“After the interval the orchestra perform together for the world premiere of a dazzling new Percussion Concerto written by the Brazilian-born percussion virtuoso and composer Adriano Adewale, with the composer as soloist. Adriano returns to Horsham following Making Music’s 2017 Adopt a Composer partnership which culminated in HSO’s premiere of his orchestral work Suite Dialogues being broadcast on BBC Radio 3. This exciting new Percussion Concerto has been commissioned by the orchestra, with funding from The PRS Foundation Open Fund and the orchestra’s crowdfunding GoFundMe a Concerto campaign.”

The concert closes with Bartok’s folk-inspired Dance Suite. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets on 01403 750220 or www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Further information on http://www.horshamsymphony.org.uk.

