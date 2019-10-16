Improvising pianist Harry The Piano returns to Horsham

Appearing at the Causeway Barn, Horsham on Monday, October 21 at 7.30pm is the improvising pianist Harry The Piano.

No stranger to Horsham, where his acclaimed cabaret show was born, he is joined by two Horsham musicians, Jill Elsworthy and Edward Dean.

Jill studied singing at the RAM and has a busy musical career as teacher, performer and administrator.

Edward Dean, currently organist at Holy Trinity Church, Sloane Street, London, is a graduate of the RCM and the Eastman School of Music, Rochester NY, USA.

Jill said: “Those who have not experienced Harry’s unique show are missing a treat.

“He was discovered here back in 1995 giving some ad hoc lessons and playing a few pieces at Christ’s Hospital.

“His amazing ability to improvise in any classical style, an encyclopaedic knowledge of piano repertoire and formidable technique were astounding and delivered with witty charm and entertaining anecdotes.

“Would a whole evening like this go down for a Horsham Music Circle audience more familiar with top-calibre classical performers, we wondered? Well, it did, and from our invitation he developed his solo cabaret show from that night in April 1996 at the Capitol.

“He has since visited Horsham seven times.

“We have seen the show evolve over the last 23 years to become a hit in venues all over the world delighting audiences with his phenomenal talent, charm and wit.

“Each performance is different, seamlessly weaving melodies together with on the spot improvisations from audience requests revealing his reputation as a keyboard genius and also he’s great to work with!”

Tickets from Horsham Museum or 01403 252602.

