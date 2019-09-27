IN PICTURES: Chichester Festival Theatre's Macbeth

Much celebrated for his forthright bravery, Macbeth is a state hero. After the bloody defeat of a rebel army, he encounters a trio of strangers who predict that one day he will be King. Having delivered their ambiguous message, they vanish, leaving a mind cracked open. Fearing that her husband lacks the vital drive to take charge of his fate, Lady Macbeth invokes her stronger nature to fulfil their destiny. The plan she hatches will trigger an uncontrollable train of events, hurtling two corrupted souls to the heart of darkness. All photos by Manuel Harlan. https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/macbeth#tickets-31429

