IN PICTURES: see who's coming to Petworth Literary Week

Hugh Bonneville, James Naughtie, Prue Leith, Jenni Murray, George Alagiah, Jenny Eclair and David Suchet are among the big names lining up at Petworth Festival’s Literary Week 2019. Organisers are promising bigger and better than ever. Now in its ninth year, the festival expands into a second week this year as the list of household names taking part continues to grow.r, tickets can be bought online at http://www.petworthfestival.org.uk and on 01798 344576 (Monday to Saturday, 10am-1pm).

