Just standing tickets left for Gary Numan in Worthing

Standing tickets only are left for Gary Numan’s show as he heads to Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday, September 24 at 7pm, as part of his (R)evolution 40th Anniversary Tour, featuring songs from across his entire career, including at least one new song from the forthcoming Intruder album.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Gary Numan first broke into the music industry and discovered his love of the synthesizer with his band Tubeway Army in the late 1970s. The new wave group released two records, 1978’s eponymous debut and 1979’s Replicas. The latter album topped the UK charts on release, also spawning the No.1 hit single Are Friends Electric?

“Following the release of Replicas, Numan decided to release music under his own name, launching a wildly successful solo career and becoming a pioneer of electronic music. Solo single Cars and album The Pleasure Principle both topped the UK charts in autumn 1979, and over the next two years, Numan scored more hits including Top 10 UK singles We Are Glass and I Die: You Die, as well as a third successive number one album Telekon, which featured an increasingly opulent sound built out of synths, piano, strings and guitar.

“Since his debut, Numan has released 17 more solo studio albums hosting hit singles such as We Are Glass, She’s Got Claws, Change Your Mind, Crazier, This Is Love, I Can’t Stop and more. He released his latest record Savage (Songs from a Broken World) in September 2017. The album, a concept record set in a post-apocalyptic world that has become deserted due to global warming peaked at number two on the Official UK Albums Chart.”

Tickets are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Plenty of fun at the Arundel Festival



8 Hotels offers fascinating evening in Chichester's Minerva Theatre



Summer holiday fun

