Lively series of coffee concerts at Brighton's Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

From Beethoven to Scottish folk music, Brighton Dome’s Coffee Concerts feature a diverse programme played by musicians from across the country at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

The monthly events bring ensembles of award-winning musicians to the University of Sussex’s Falmer arts hub with relaxed Sunday morning concerts. The programme, in association with Strings Attached, includes artists new to the series as well as familiar faces, such as Brighton Dome associate artists the Heath Quartet.

Through the CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust, there are a limited number of advance free tickets to young people aged eight-25. Savings can also be made by buying full or half season tickets, offering the opportunity to enjoy the whole series at the best value.

In 2013 the Heath Quartet became the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artists Award and since then have been earning a reputation as one of the most exciting British chamber groups.

The Endymion Horn Trio celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary this year. The ensemble was formed in 1979 and has most of its original players including Mark van de Wiel, Melinda Maxwell and founder of the Chineke! Foundation, Chi-chi Nwanoku. They play in November.

On February 23, Wigmore Hall regulars the Castalian Quartet take to the stage performing Schumann, Janáček and Brahms. The string quartet look forward to its return to Wigmore Hall for a Brahms and Schumann cycle this season and in 2020 it will give its Carnegie Hall debut.

The Maxwell String Quartet, who play in December, bring a strong connection to their Scottish folk music heritage. As well as performing live concerts, the award-winning quartet is often featured in BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio Scotland broadcasts and can be found regularly giving workshops and playing for schools and children.

The Coffee Concert series ends on March 22 in a concert with previous BBC New Generation Artists, Aronowitz Ensemble, playing Schubert, Beethoven and Elgar.

The full programme is:

On Sunday, November 17, the Endymion Horn Trio will play Brahms Horn Trio in E flat major Op 40; Beethoven Violin Sonata No 5 in F major Op 24; and Beethoven Horn Sonata in F major Op 17.

On Sunday, December 8, the Maxwell Quartet will play Haydn String Quartet Op 74 No 1; Roukens Visions at Sea; Scottish folk music; and Schubert String Quartet in D minor Death & the Maiden.

On Sunday, January 26, the Heath Quartet will play Beethoven String Quartet Op 18 No 3; Brahms String Quartet Op 51 No 2; and Beethoven String Quartet Op 59 Razumovsky No 3.

On Sunday, February 23, the Castalian Quartet will play Schumann String Quartet in F major Op 41 No 2; Janacek String Quartet No 1 in E minor Kreutzer Sonata; and Brahms String Quartet No 3 in B flat major Op 67.

On Sunday, March 22, the Aronowitz Ensemble (Tom Poster, piano; Magnus Johnston and Marije Johnston, violins; Tom Hankey, viola; Pierre Doumenge, cello) will play Schubert String Trio in B flat major D 471; Beethoven Piano Trio in C minor Op 1 No 3and Elgar Piano Quintet in A.

