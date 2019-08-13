Loxwood stages The Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival

The Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival takes to the stage in Loxwood Meadow’s sheltered woodland on August 18.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Bringing together some of the finest jazz and blues players in the country, and with two world renowned music professionals curating this exceptional event, it will not disappoint!

“Music lovers will become immersed in an afternoon with renowned jazz and blues artists including, Paz, Jazz Train, Harry Greene Quintet, Simon Bates Big Band, Sara Oschlag, Tim Staffell and Paul Stewart whilst relaxing in a tranquil woodland glade and enjoying sumptuous food and drink. This is an unprecedented opportunity to hear these music legends play live in a stunning settin before having the chance to meet and talk with them after their sets.

“Along with gin from local gin producers Cabin Pressure Spirits, Madame Jennifer Distillery, The Gin Kitchen and Slake Spirits, Langham Brewery and Loxwood Meadworks will be providing real ale and mead to accompany an exciting mix of local food stalls. And with fare to suit all palates, from crème scones through to sizzling burgers and tasty vegetarian and vegan options, all is set for an amazing afternoon.”

The boutique festival is taking place from 12 noon through to 9pm on Sunday, August 18

The festival is located in the Loxwood Meadow, RH14 0AL, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample free parking. For more information go to www.jazzginblues.co.uk. Tickets cost £20 each.

