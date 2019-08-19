MADhurst madness for the bank holiday

Midhurst has had an epic August full of music, arts and drama of all genres.

Festival goers have enjoyed the Yarn Bombing spectacle, had a delightful musical picnic on the rolling hills of Woolbeding Parkland, as well as outdoor movies, quiz nights, treasure hunts, lunchtime concerts, murder mystery nights, morris dancing, poetry festivals and dance and drama workshops.

MADhurst's big festival final weekend

It doesn’t end there, though, as there is a big festival weekend planned for your bank holiday.

On Saturday the road will be closed for a French Street Market and Craft Fair and an Acoustic Unplugged event in the Market Square with local bands and artists.

Then head down to the marquee at Cowdray Park for MADFEST and have your socks rocked off to the sounds of Nathan-Ultimate Gary Barlow Tribute, Hot n Sticky rock band and BRANDO, Europe’s finest covers band.

Sunday is the one time of the year when all the Midhurst Churches meet for an Ecumenical Service.

BRANDO can play just about anything

For those who enjoy walking and sampling local brews, take a stroll with Midhurst’s own Beer Professor and Master Brewer Fran Weston as he guides you on one of his Beer Walks.

It all happens on bank holiday Monday with the carnival procession with marching bands, dancers, Bubble Man, Steel Band and more. This will lead you to the show ground and the free family funday with attractions including outdoor theatre groups, Dan’s Magic Show, Circus Skills Workshops and Mujishan’s Big Bubble Circus, bungee runs, Victory gymnastics, Zumba demos, fairground rides, face and glitter painting and dog show.

Bubble Man is set to join in the bank holiday carnival