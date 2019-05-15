Marcus Martin returns to Worthing with his Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies, which has established itself over the past 17 years as a popular event in Worthing’s music calendar, offers its next performance on Wednesday, May 22 in Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michaels Road, Worthing.

The concert – which is sponsored by Sussex Vale Rotary Club – lasts from 11am-12 noon; doors open with coffee available from 10.30am.

Marcus Martin will play piano and organ in a programme of light classical and popular music and will be joined by soprano Christine Fairs who is making a welcome return as guest artist.

Marcus said: “Christine has extensive experience on the concert platform, having given recitals in the UK and Europe.

“She has sung on BBC Radio, appeared on Gibraltar Television and has taken principal roles with Surrey Opera and Belcanto Opera.

“Admission is free with donations invited on behalf of SERV Sussex, a charity that provides night time transportation of blood, blood products and other urgent medical items for NHS Hospitals across Sussex. Surprisingly, the NHS has no formal and free way of moving urgent blood, samples and patient notes overnight and this service is run utilising the volunteer’s own vehicle or marked bikes and cars that are funded by charitable donations from the public, businesses and charitable trusts.”

