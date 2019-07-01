Massed choirs commemorate tragic Isaac in Worthing

The Rowland Singers hosted a Massed Choirs concert on in the Assembly Hall, Worthing as part of their 50th anniversary year celebrations.

The choir were joined by Songbirds (Crawley) and The Pleasure Singers (Horsham) who collaborated for the event, newly formed Four in a Bar a barbershop quartet and ladies vocal group The Emery Ensemble.

Each choir had their own set throughout the night and the concert was opened and closed by all of the choirs joining forces. The concert ended with a rousing audience participation performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone. The Rowland Singers are currently supporting GBSS (Group B Strep Support), a charity close to their hearts since Beth and Helen Emery lost their son to this silent infection in December last year. The concert raised over £600 for the charity.

Jane Plumb, CEO and founder of GBSS, gave a short talk about the charity and how she founded it when her son Theo died of GBS in 1996.

Jane said “It was a fabulous event and I am so grateful that Helen and Beth chose to raise funds for Group B Strep Support in memory of their son, Isaac. The money will help us reach more families with information about group B Strep, so more babies can be protected from these devastating infections.”

The Mayor of Worthing, Hazel Thorpe, who is also The Rowland Singers president, was also in attendance at the event. She said: “The evening was a great success on many levels. I would encourage anyone to come and support The Rowland Singers and all of the choirs who sang. It was an uplifting performance and we felt happier for it.”

The Rowland Singers continue their run of concerts with their next being Summer Sounds on Thursday, July 18 at Emmanuel URC, Worthing. Tickets are available on 01903 238792.

