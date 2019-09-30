Musical fun coming up in Bognor Regis with Stringfever

Stringfever will be in concert at Bognor’s Regis Centre on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “They are quite possibly the world’s most entertaining electric quartet. With their striking electric instruments, they combine unrelenting energy, humour and audience interaction with great musical skill as they perform their brand-new show which includes The History of Music in 5 Minutes and Ravel’s Bolero, played altogether on one instrument! All from the same family, this fantastic band is guaranteed to have the most tired feet tapping.

“The group of musicians have lived and breathed music since a young age. Composed of three brothers and a cousin, they have performed more than a thousand shows in 33 countries since 2004.

“Coming from a family of musicians it was always likely that the Broadbent boys were going to follow their fathers into the music profession. Giles and Ralph studied at the Royal Academy of Music and Graham at the Royal College.”

Tickets on 01243 861010.

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch