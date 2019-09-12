New festival promises A Wonderful Week in Worthing

All the elements are coming together for A Wonderful Week in Worthing.

Events co-ordinator Wendy Greene said: “This summer brought a plethora of events across Worthing, but come mid-September sometimes everything grinds to a halt.

“Not this year. We can look forward to a host of events to suit all tastes and ages.

“‘It all began when Simon Margaroli of the Ardington Hotel and Indigo Restaurant asked me if I thought there was any mileage in a Heritage Weekend. The idea just took off. I pulled together a few planned events and initiated several others for a wonderful week. In fact it’s ten days. Everyone involved will promote everyone else to make this a successful community event.

“Starting on Friday, September 13, events will include a jazz night with dinner, art exhibition at The Ardington (Sept 14. 10-4), The Mayor’s Charity Variety Show (Sept 14), several guided shoreline walks plus other events showcasing the talent and assets of the town, including the fantastic Worthing Food and Drink Festival and the Marine Conservation Society Big Beach Clean and Heritage Fair.

“Some events are free, some must be booked in advance as numbers are limited.”

Full details on www.worthingtowncentre.co.uk.

Events kick off with the Featherstone Jazz dinner.

“The Featherstone Jazzmen have been entertaining fans of traditional and Dixieland Jazz since 1983.

“They soon built up a large fan base during their Saturday lunchtime residency at Fraser’s Bar in the Connaught Theatre.

“Their repertoire includes tunes from the jazz age, swing and beyond and they like to see fans leaving their gigs with smiles on their faces.

““We are sure they will do the same for you at our dinner on Friday, September 13.

“Booking essential on 01903 230451 or at reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens. Menu details and information at www.indigorestaurant.info.”

Wendy added: “As part of the Wonderful Week in Worthing in September we are pleased to announce four guided walks, all absolutely free.

“At 3pm on Sunday, September 15, we present An Arty Eco Excursion to the East, looking at features along the shoreline and promenade, including the wonderful Worthing Light Festival and the artists studios, then back through the town taking in places of artistic and historical interest.

“On Saturday 21, Sussex Wildlife’s Sarah Ward will take you on a Strandline Safari looking for interesting flora and fauna along our shore.

“Two morning walks are planned – times available on application. This is the only walk that needs to be booked in advance by emailing sarahward@sussexwt.org.uk .

“Sunday 22 brings two walks. At 11am we are joining with Food Pioneers for A Walk on the Wild West Side, once again looking at features along the prom and seashore. Refreshments will be available to buy at the half-way mark, then we return through the arty West End of the town.

“At 2pm there’s No Stone Unturned, a fascinating and informative walk with Worthing Geological Society. Join the family fun searching for fossil shells and sharks’ teeth, 45 million years old, on Worthing beach and discover our ancient past.”

All walks will start outside the Pier Pavilion entrance.

