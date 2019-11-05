New musical will explore Lancing's smuggling heritage

Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus are preparing to perform in a brand-new musical which they have commissioned about the role of Lancing residents in smuggling along the south coast.

Aedan Kerney, musical director, said: “The musical is set in Lancing and Shoreham and moves between the present day and 1825. Inspired by a recorded incident in 1825 when a smuggling ship between Shoreham and Portsmouth was deliberately wrecked and then apprehended off the coast at Lancing, it will create a rich picture in music and drama of the ways in which the community reacted to smuggling. Cottages in East Street, the old Lancing Grammar School at the coastal end of South Street and the Royal George pub in Shoreham will all feature.

“This musical has been commissioned by The Boundstone Chorus and written especially for them and the community they represent by composer Christopher Hussey with the book and lyrics written by Charlie Olsen, a former teacher at Boundstone Community College.

“The performances bring together members of The Boundstone Chorus and students from Sir Robert Woodard Academy and Sompting Village Primary School. Also taking the leading role of Mrs Anro will be Sidonie Winter who has appeared as a soloist for the Royal Opera and Opera North; and has performed at major venues throughout the UK including the South Bank, Royal Albert Hall and St John’s Smith Square.”

Supported by Arts Council England, Lancing Parish Council, Lancing and Sompting Lions, and members of the community through a crowd-funding campaign, the performances take place on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing. Both performances start at 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at centre £10, side £6 are available on 01903 762793 (leave a message), emailing theboundstonechorus@gmail.com or online at www.trybooking.co.uk/MEX.

Aedan added: “This is just such an exciting project to be working on. Very few communities are able to bring together such a significant creative statement of their self-belief, sense of belonging and resonance with their rich past. Indeed, I know of no other community which has commissioned a significant musical work such as this: individuals, organisations, but never a whole community. Don’t miss it!”. Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus are preparing to perform in a brand-new musical which they have commissioned and which relates the role of Lancing residents in smuggling along the south coast.”

