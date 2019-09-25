New York's “first lady of the blues” Sari Schorr plays Shoreham

The “first lady of the blues” Sari Schorr returns to the UK this September all the way from New York, USA for dates including Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on September 26.

Spokesman Alan Robinson said: “She will be performing in with her incredible live band of musicians, featuring Ash Wilson, Bob Fridzema, Roy Martin and Mat Beable.

“Doors open at 7.30pm, and Sari will be playing her full 90-minute show, including material from both of her studio albums A Force Of Nature and Never Say Never.”

Alan added: “Sari’s overnight success comes after years trudging the rugged road of life as the hard-working blues woman.

“From her humble beginnings, she has worked the music scene in the legendarily fierce South Bronx of New York and on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, to live performances at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, alongside TV shows like Conan O’Brian.

“New York-based Sari Schorr initially gained prominence throughout the blues world after several years of touring the US and Europe with Blues legend Joe Louis Walker and renowned guitarist Popa Chubby. Schorr was recently inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame.

“In Memphis in January 2015, a chance meeting with record producer Mike Vernon (Fleetwood Mac, John Mayall, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Peter Green) moved Sari’s career in a more exciting direction.

“Within five minutes of hearing Sari sing, he offered to produce Sari’s debut record. Through Mike’s connection Sari was immediately signed to the UK’s rock/blues label Manhaton Records.

“Sari has produced two albums, her debut album A Force Of Nature and now Never Say Never. Never Say Never was mixed in Atlanta Georgia by producer Tom Tapley (Elton John, Blackberry Smoke, Counting Crows). Both albums have received critical acclaim for her blustery vocals and emotionally-charged performances.

“In the last two years Sari formed her own band and has toured extensively throughout the USA and Europe.

“Sari has been described by many music pundits as a modern-day hybrid of Janis Joplin and Tina Turner – a red-hot rock singer who radiates emotional intensity, connects with and inspires her audiences, and leaves a lasting impression that’s larger than life.

“Sari’s travels have taken her from festivals as far as Nevada in the south of the USA to Ottawa in the north, to the mountains of Switzerland. Key festivals for Sari were playing the famous Ottowa Blues Festival in front of 25,000 people, alongside Tom Petty and in Europe playing the world-famous Montreux Jazz Festival.

“Sari mixes a passion for music and with a duty of social responsibility.

“She has devoted her talent and energy to music projects of a grand scale for humanitarian causes.

“Most notable is her work on a Toast to Freedom for Amnesty International where she collaborated with many musical legends including Warren Haynes, Levon Helm, Keb Mo’, Taj Mahal, Eric Burdon and Carly Simon. Sari’s humanitarian efforts include work in Haiti and India. She founded Matters, a non-profit that draws attention to humanitarian causes through the arts.

“Sari is a marathon runner, animal rights activist and aspiring vegan. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and rescued pit bull triplets.”

Chichester's winter season in pictures



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch