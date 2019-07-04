Phoenix Choir offers a summer picnic concert in Crawley

Stars, Stripes and Union Jacks is the title as the Phoenix Choir offers a summer picnic concert.

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “As this year’s Crawley Festival draws to a close, bring a picnic and celebrate summer to the sound of British and American music for all the family to enjoy, featuring Martineau Brass.

“Come rain or shine, a happy picnic may be guaranteed with Phoenix Choir of Crawley’s indoor concert with its hour-long interval for feasting in or outdoors at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Crawley, on Saturday, July 6 at 6.30pm.

“An exciting programme of British and American musical favourites through time has been put together to celebrate the special musical relationship that our nations share.

“If George Bernard Shaw described our two nations as divided by a common language,something similar may well be said of our music.

“From the baroque splendour of Handel who took British citizenship after being brought to Britain from Hanover by George I), through British composers inspired by English and Irish folk songs to the jazz age rhythms of 1930s America, songs from Bernstein’s West Side Story and by present-day composer Eric Whitacre, the evening promises a variety of delights.

“The concert will be led by Phoenix Choir’s new musical director George Salmon, with Gina Eason accompanying on the piano and organ and will feature solo, duet and ensemble performances by choir members alongside the choral pieces.

“The choir will be joined by the fabulous quintet from Surrey, Martineau Brass. So, come and join us for a sensational summer evening of music and fun.”

Tickets – adults £13 in advance or £14 on the door, Full time students: £7; under 16s: free.

Call 01293 515287 or Eventbrite.co.uk.

