Quo-caine will support Rhino’s Revenge at Horsham gig

Quo-caine are once again delighted to be supporting Status Quo’s bass player’s band, Rhino’s Revenge on the closing date of their European tour at The Holbrook Club, North Heath Lane, Horsham on Saturday May 25.

Tickets for the gig are available from the box office directly or they can also be bought by calling 01403 751150.

Spokesman James Batchelar said: “Having rocked audiences across the UK and Europe during 2018, Rhino’s Revenge hits the road again in 2019.

“The side band of John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, bass player with rock legends Status Quo, Rhino’s Revenge will once more tour under the Save The Rhino banner and continue to support Save The Rhino.”

They have already collected a substantial amount for the charity.

“With two albums of original material to its name – and a third currently in the making – Rhino’s Revenge brings songs from that repertoire to the stage alongside Quo favourites which Rhino has either written or co-written, some timeless rock classics and an element of the spontaneous.”

As Rhino says: “I do like to surprise myself and everyone else by throwing in a song which we haven’t necessarily even rehearsed before, in the heat of the moment.”

James added: “Rhino’s Revenge is made up from a pool of stellar players, subject to availability, that currently includes Jim Kirkpatrick from FM on guitar and drummer Richard Newman, who has performed with Paul Rodgers, Rory Gallagher, Jefferson Starship, Steve Marriott, Alvin Lee and Glenn Hughes.

“Having previously been a member of acts including The Climax Blues Band, Space and Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Rhino was invited to join Quo in 1986 and has been permanent in the line-up ever since.”

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery