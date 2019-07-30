Rapper Professor Green confirms Brighton date - just months after fracturing neck

Multi platinum-selling rapper Professor Green has announced his upcoming UK headline tour, the M.O.T.H. Tour.

It will take in Concorde 2, Brighton on Sunday, November 17.

Spokesman Johnny Rogerson said: “Only a few months after fracturing his neck, Professor Green is fully recovered and set to get back on stage and head out on tour again. This November will see him embark on his M.O.T.H. Tour in the U.K.

“Encompassing eleven shows across eleven cities Professor Green’s M.O.T.H. Tour will kick off on 16th November at the O2 Academy, Oxford and wrap up on 28th November at The Forum, London (see below for details on all dates). Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd August, following the official O2 pre-sale starting at 10 am on Wednesday 31st July, and will be available to purchase here.

“The announcement of Professor Green’s M.O.T.H. Tour comes hot on the heels of Professor Green releasing Matters of the Heart, the first track to be lifted from his forthcoming M.O.T.H. EP, due for release in September 2019. It follows last year’s Photographs ft. Rag’n’Bone Man, which highlighted a nationwide need for dialogue around grief and saw an overwhelming response on social media to the accompanying hashtag #wishthatitookmorephotographsofus.

“Firmly established as one of the crossover superstars of British music, the Hackney born and raised rapper, Professor Green (aka Stephen Manderson), has notched up two Top 3 albums and over 3.5 million combined sales in the UK alone since starting out as a revered battle MC. All in addition to presenting six critically acclaimed documentaries (for the BBC and Channel 4), publishing his autobiography ‘Lucky’ (which was a Times bestseller), continuing his ongoing work as Patron of anti-suicide charity CALM, and, most recently, becoming a regular columnist for newly launched men’s title, The Book of Man.”

TICKETS FOR PROFESSOR GREEN’S NOVEMBER UK TOUR WILL GO ON SALE AT 10AM ON 2ND AUGUST (WITH PRE-SALES AVAILABLE FROM 10AM ON 31st JULY) AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE HERE:

http://gigst.rs/ProGreen



PROFESSOR GREEN’S M.O.T.H. TOUR

Saturday, 16th November – O2 Academy, Oxford UK

Sunday, 17th November – Concorde 2, Brighton UK

Monday, 18th November – Waterfront, Norwich UK

Tuesday, 19th November – The Leadmill, Sheffield UK

Thursday, 21st November – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

Friday, 22nd November – University Student Union, Newcastle UK

Saturday, 23rd November – University Stylus, Leeds UK

Sunday, 24th November – SWG3, Glasgow UK

Tuesday, 26th November – SWX, Bristol UK

Wednesday, 27th November – O2 Ritz, Manchester UK

Thursday, 28th November – The Forum, London UK

