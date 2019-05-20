REVIEW: Piers Adams at Funtington Music Group

Review by Chris Coote

Chichester University Chapel - A Concert by Piers Adams (recorder) with the University Chamber Orchestra conducted by Crispin Ward

Crispin Ward, Senior Lecturer in Orchestral Studies at the University conducted the University Chamber Orchestra in Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite, John Ireland’s Downland Suite and Elgar’s Serenade for Strings. The twenty string musicians had been extremely well rehearsed and this showed in the tightness of their ensemble playing and their enthusiasm, aided by Crispin’s vigorous approach to conducting, which ensured that he obtained the very best from the orchestra in these lovely renaissance dances and bucolic pieces invoking the English countryside.

They were joined by virtuoso recorder player Piers Adams for Giuseppi Sammartini’s concerto, a delightful piece which Piers brought to life with his effervescent playing on the descant recorder. This instrument, beloved of youngsters enjoying their first musical experience, has been described as the worst instrument ever invented. But certainly not in Piers hands! Then a very special treat, the World premiere of Crispin’s own composition, the Concerto for Recorder and Strings, an excellent piece evoking memories of earlier styles, where Piers played no fewer than four recorders, not all at the same time (although he has been known to). Piers is an amazing and charismatic performer, making us think of the Pied Piper of Hamelin as he dances around the stage and simulating the percussion section with his feet.

This concert was a real treat for FMG members and friends. Chris Hough, FMG Chairman, thanked Piers, Crispin and the Orchestra for a truly joyful evening full of excellent musicianship. “A concert that would remain in the memory for a very long time!”

