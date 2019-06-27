Shoreham children's panto auditions coming up at the Ropetackle

The producers of the Ropetackle’s panto in Shoreham will be auditioning children on Saturday, June 29 from 10am till 12 midday.

Producer Tom Beard said: “We are delighted to be returning once again to produce the annual Shoreham panto at the Ropetackle. The audience reaction just gets better every year! What better panto to be doing than Snow White for the first time and we are looking forward to seeing some happy smiley dancers for this year’s audition. Every panto needs to have the local children involved – it’s tradition – and last year we had a very talented bunch. Let’s see what this year brings! It’s going to be an amazing show with an amazing cast and story and we are looking forward to inviting the kids of Shoreham and surrounding areas to be a big part of the magic!

“LP Creatives and The Ropetackle Arts Centre invite you to join the cast of Snow White. We are seeking talented dancers (must be aged between seven and 13 years) to join the Shoreham pantomime company. Candidates must have good dance skills and a strong stage presence.

Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential.

“Arrive from 10am for registration. Audition until approximately 12pm.All candidates should wear comfortable, suitable shoes (no bare feet) and clothing and be prepared to dance on their own. Bring water to drink! We look forward to seeing you there!”

Rehearsal dates: December 2-12; performance dates: December 13-31. No performance or rehearsal dates can be missed.

