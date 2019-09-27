Silver Spitfire — Goodwood aircraft appears on TV documentary

A newly-restored spitfire aircraft, being flown around the world by the co-founders of Boultbee Flight Academy, has appeared on a TV documentary.

The TV Premiere of 'Spitfire' was shown on BBC Four at 9pm last night (Thursday).

In a post on social media before the programme was aired, Boultbee Flight Academy wrote: “Our co-founder and @LongestFlight lead pilot Matt Jones puts the iconic warbird through its paces during the stunning modern-day air-to-air footage.”

Promoting the programme, BBC Four wrote: “The story of the fighter aircraft that became an international icon, told in the words of the last-surviving World War II veterans.”

Goodwood pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks, who located the long-lost spitfire and restored it into a silver aircraft, set off on a journey around some of the world’s most iconic locations on August 6.

Approximately 400 guests gathered on the Goodwood Estate for a big farewell party, which was attended by Hollywood stars Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton, former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary, British actor Finn Cole and The Duke of Richmond.

The project, named Silver Spitfire – The Longest Flight, launches in the 100th anniversary year of the Royal Air Force, and will be made into a documentary and a book. Read more here

The team are currently in Hanamki, Japan, where they will be having a break ‘for a few weeks’. Follow their journey here