Singer Sylvia Rota celebrates The Joy of Singing for Bognor date

Singer Sylvia Rota is bringing together a concert at Bognor’s Regis Centre under the title The Joy of Singing.

It will be in the studio at the venue on Sunday, September 15 at 2.30pm.

“I run some singing workshops, and the people who come along to the workshops are singing in the concert, plus me obviously! It will be a real mixture of music. It will be ranging from opera right through to Whitey Houston and Disney songs and all sorts, also Ratpack and The Greatest Showman. There will be seven singers altogether, myself included. Everybody is at a different stage, ranging from beginner, right up to more experienced singers. We have got a good variety. And we will have some funny numbers as well as the more dramatic numbers. And we will even have some audience participation.”

As for the title of the afternoon’s entertainment, The Joy of Singing sums it all up perfectly for Sylvia.

“When I sing, I feel really happy. Even if you have had a bad day, just the fact that you are singing can make you feel happy. And also you see the joy on people’s faces when you start to sing.

“I think the thing is that you don’t have to be yourself. You can just get involved in the emotion of the song that you are singing. You don’t have to worry about your own life. You just get drawn into what you are singing about.”

So yes, there is an element of escapism: “Some people don’t see it as that. They just see notes on a page. But it is about much more than that. It is about the emotion.

“I have been singing ever since I was a little girl, and I believe that most people have a voice. Even if they can’t sing, then they can appreciate the emotion of the music. It is just that some people have got more of a sense of pitch than others.

“I love singing opera. I absolutely love it. I do sing musical numbers as well, but I prefer singing opera because it is very challenging, but also I just love the sheer emotion of the music, and also the fact that you become a different character when you sing it.”

Sylvia staged a similar show at the Regis Centre last year and will be hoping for a similarly successful event this time. As for the choice to fundraise for St Wilfrid’s, Sylvia explains: “My friend had cancer and she died there unfortunately. I thought it was a good charity to support.”

Tickets £8 available from theatre box office. Sylvia is also promising a fantastic raffle.

