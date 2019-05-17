South Central Festival 2019: Headliners, tickets, dates, camping details and everything else you need to know

South Central Festival is only a week away and here is everything you need to know.

The event is being held for the first time this month.

Where is South Central Festival being held and when is it?

The festival will be at King George V playing fields in Cosham.

Camping will be available at Farlington Playing Fields (PO6 1UN).

The festival takes place on the May Bank Holiday, on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26.

Who is headlining the festival?

The packed line-up is being headlined by pop icon Boy George, who will perform some of his feature solo material as well as Culture Club’s greatest hits.

Joining him will be singer, songwriter and record producer Craig David, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and internationally-renowned producer Armand Van Helden.

Other headliners include chart-topper Example, rock indie band The Hunna and singer-songwriter John Newman.

How do I get tickets for the festival?

There are still plenty of tickets for both days available, and can be bought on the festival website.

A day ticket for Saturday starts at £44.50 and a ticket for Sunday starts at £39.50.

There is also the option of a weekend saver ticket (starting from £69.50 per person) and there are other costs for camping.

How old do I have to be to go to the festival?

South Central Festival is open to people aged 18 or over only.

All festival-goers are required to carry ID with them.

Can I bring alcohol onto the festival site?

No – festival-goers will not be allowed to bring alcohol onto the festival site.

There will be bars onsite selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and people can bring one 500ml sealed bottle of water into the festival.

There will be free drinking water around the site.

How do I get to the festival?

There are several ways of travelling to the festival site.

If you are coming by car you can take the M27 and come off at Junction 12. There will be festival parking available at Lakeside North Harbour.

Train companies including South Western Railway will be running regular services to and from Cosham.

Bus services will be announced closer to the time.

What about camping?

As mentioned above, camping will be available at Farlington Playing Fields (PO6 1UN).

The campsite will open on Friday, May 24 at 4pm, and close at midday on Monday, May 27.

Showers and toilets will be on site, as well as food and drink stalls.

There will be a free shuttle bus between the campsite and the festival site.

For more information and to book tickets go to the South Central Festival website.