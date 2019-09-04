St Catherine’s Hospice Live at the Lake is back "bigger than ever"

St Catherine’s Hospice Live at the Lake is back and bigger than ever, organisers promise.

A host of tribute performers will be offering some of the greatest songs ever written, performed live in the very best cause over the next couple of days as the festival enters is second year of musical fun and fundraising.

Sarah Tuhey, communications and marketing coordinator, said: “Featuring the UK’s best tribute bands, amazing street food, multiple bars and loads to keep the kids entertained, Crawley’s biggest music festival is turning up the volume with two days of fun.

“Throwing it back to the 80’s, Best of WHAM! will take to the stage on Friday, September 6, with support from Brother from Another. And on Saturday, September 7, Abba Forever will be giving a Super Trouper performance as the festival headliners.”

Support comes from The Bee Gees tribute Staying Alive and Elton John tribute Elite Elton.

St Catherine’s Hospice provides end-of-life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex.

Sarah added: “Taking place in Tilgate Park, Crawley, the festival inspired event will have plenty of bars including a Pimms and prosecco tent, tons of delicious street food vendors to suit every taste, and loads of family friendly entertainment including kids games and inflatables.

“On the Friday evening the fun will begin at 5pm, with Saturday’s action starting from midday.

“Money raised from Live at the Lake will help provide local terminally ill people in your community with expert care when it’s needed most.

“At the moment, St Catherine’s can only care for one in three local people who need it, but with your support, the local charity can be there to care for everyone.”

Hannah Liles, event project’s fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re so excited that Live at the Lake is back for its second year, with more bands, more bars, and more fun to be had!

“This year we’re celebrating pop legends with some of the UK’s best tribute bands, and we can’t wait to party with the likes of Elton and ABBA.

“Your support is vital in helping us care for everyone who needs us, and we look forward to providing you with a weekend of family friendly entertainment, ahead of our annual Dragon Boat Festival on the Sunday. We hope to see lots of you there.

“Ready to party? Gather your family and friends and join us for an afternoon of family friendly fun!”

Buy your tickets online at: www.stch.org.uk/latl or call Hannah Liles in St Catherine’s Events Team on 01293 447364.

“Make sure you get them before they go-go and be there to enjoy that night fever with your dancing queens!”

