The Beaufort Singers will headline the second Boxgrove Choral Festival.

The Beaufort Singers will be returning to Boxgrove Priory for the second Boxgrove Choral Festival.

Festival spokesman Simon Owen said: “The choir formed at Cambridge University a few years ago under the direction of Joseph Wicks, who is currently assistant director of music at Truro Cathedral and a former senior organ scholar of St John´s College, Cambridge. They have performed a number of stunning concerts, tackling repertoire such as Tippett’s Five Negro Spirituals, Rachmaninov’s Vespers and Sir James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words on the Cross.

“Joseph is looking forward to embarking on another exciting and ambitious musical venture with this wonderful group of young professional singers. The festival promises to be a real treat in the stunning surroundings and glorious acoustic of Boxgrove Priory.

Simon added: “We are particularly delighted to be running our first outreach workshop for children in school years two to six. Come and Sing at Boxgrove will take place on Tuesday, August 27 from 2.15-4.15pm and will include a short informal performance for family and friends at 4.15pm. The afternoon will consist of a fun singing workshop with members of The Beaufort Singers, incorporating a range of songs from countries around the world.

“The workshop is completely free in our aim to allow anyone to take part: no musical experience is required and we hope this might provide a unique and exciting opportunity for those who have experienced little music-making outside of the National Curriculum, as well as for more experienced young singers.

“The emphasis will be on enjoying a fun, creative and social afternoon, bringing together local children from across West Sussex alongside young professional musicians. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/BoxgroveWorkshop2019 to register your child's place. Places are limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment!”

The festival programme is:

Monday, August 26 at Boxgrove Priory , Choral Evensong, 5.30-6.30pm, free admission with a retiring collection

The Boxgrove Choral Festival 2019 kicks off with a service of Choral Evensong showcasing the music of Holst, Leighton, Owain Park and Tavener, as well as that of Neil Cox whose specially commissioned work for this year will be heard at the Festival Concert.

Renaissance Late, 8.30-9.00pm. Free admission with a retiring collection

Media Vita is John Sheppard's stunning six-part meditation on life, death, faith, and doubt. Taking texts from the New Testament and the Book of Common Prayer, this masterpiece of English polyphony is rarely performed due to its expansive scope. Come and hear it in a devotional performance at the end of the first day of the 2019 Festival.

Tuesday, August 27 at Boxgrove Priory, Lunchtime Recital (Hugh Cutting and Piers Kennedy), 1-1.50pm, Tickets: £8, £5 (students, under 18s), available here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/lunchtimerecital1

Join countertenor Hugh Cutting and pianist Piers Kennedy for a recital of a wide variety of song from Dowland, Handel and Purcell to Britten, Dvorak and some of Piers' own compositions. Hugh has just finished his year as a Lay Clerk at St John’s College, Cambridge, and will be going to the Royal College of Music in September to pursue his postgraduate vocal studies.

Tuesday, August 27 at Boxgrove Priory, Concert – Lower Voices of The Beaufort Singers, 7- 8.30pm; tickets: £10, £5 (students, under 18s), available here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/concertlowervoices

Join the altos, tenors and basses of The Beaufort Singers for a concert of music for lower voices, featuring music from the Renaissance right through to the present day, and in many languages from Russian to Cornish. Highlights include Biebl’s Ave Maria, Finzi’s Thou didst delight mine eyes and Tallis’Lamentations of Jeremiah.

Wednesday, August 28 at Boxgrove Priory, lunchtime recital (Joseph Wicks), 1-1.50pm; tickets: £8, £5 (students, under 18s), available here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/lunchtimerecital2

Festival director Joseph Wicks performs an organ recital on the beautiful 1875 two-manual organ by William Hill, featuring works by Bach, Brahms and Elgar. Joseph has just finished two years as Assistant Director of Music at Truro Cathedral.

Wednesday, August 28 at Boxgrove Priory, Concert – Winchester Consort, 7-8.30pm, tickets: £12, £5 (students, under 18s), available here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/winchesterconsortconcert

Guest ensemble, the Winchester Consort, directed by George Richford, present a programme entitled Incomparable Art: Hubert Parry and his British legacy. They will perform Parry’s exquisite ‘Songs of Farewell’ in addition to Stanford’s ‘Magnificat’, and Howells’ ‘Requiem’.

Wednesday, August 28 at Boxgrove Priory, Compline, 9.15-10pm, free admission

The most magical of offices. Come and take part by holding a candle in this atmospheric service of Sung Compline, sung to plainchant and including some gems of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Owain Park’s ‘Phos Hilaron’.

Thursday, August 29 at Boxgrove Priory, Festival Concert – The Beaufort Singers, 7.30-8.30pm. Tickets: £15, £5 (students, under 18s), available here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/bcf2019festivalconcert

The culmination of the Boxgrove Choral Festival 2019 featuring music predominantly from the British Isles to include Britten’s haunting Hymn to the Virgin, Howells’ rarely-performed unaccompanied work, Salve Regina and Tippett’s Five Negro Spirituals. This concert will also feature a festival commission and world premiere by Neil Cox, former director of music at Lancing College.

To book tickets, visit http://thebeaufortsingers.co.uk, email beaufortsingers@gmail.com or ring 07809 229292. It is also possible to buy a Festival Pass which grants you access to all of our events; these cost £40 and are also available online.