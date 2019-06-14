The Bluetones confirm Worthing and Guildford dates

The Bluetones will play their new album Science & Nature in its entirety plus all the hits Live at St. Paul's, Worthing this November.

The Bluetones have announced the release of their third album Science & Nature and the hits collection The Singles (the latter available for the first time on vinyl) from July 19 through Demon Records.

To follow up on the releases, the band have also announced a UK tour in October/November 2019 where they’ll be playing the Science & Nature album in its entirety and other hits.

Dates for the Science & Nature tour are as follows:

Thu 31 Oct Glasgow, The Old Fruitmarket

Fri 01 Nov Carlisle, The Old Fire Station

Sat 02 Nov Sheffield, The Leadmill

Thu 07 Nov Birmingham, The O2 Institute2

Fri 08 Nov London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sat 09 Nov Leeds, Stylus

Thu 14 Nov Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Fri 15 Nov Bristol, The Trinity Centre

Sat 16 Nov Exeter, Lemon Grove

Thu 21 Nov Guildford, The Boileroom

Fri 22 Nov Worthing, St Paul's

Sat 23 Nov Norwich, The Waterfront

Thu 28 Nov Leicester, O2 Academy2 Leicester

Fri 29 Nov Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 30 Nov Middlesbrough, Town Hall

