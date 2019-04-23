University of Chichester students tackle Jekyll & Hyde

Following a successful 2018 season, the Musical Theatre Performance Company at the University of Chichester is now offering Jekyll & Hyde.

The show will be at The Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on April 25, 26 and 27 at 7.30pm plus 2.30pm on April 27. The musical is based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and features pop rock hits from Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse.

Instead of selecting one performer to play the title role, the creative team has selected two final-year students to play the roles separately.

Adam Stickler, who will play the upstanding and well-respected Dr Henry Jekyll, said: “When it was announced that I had been cast as Henry Jekyll I was elated! It is such an iconic role that requires a number of different approaches to deliver it with integrity, I am sure it will be amazing to bring to life.

“I am so excited to begin working on this incredible show with an incredible creative team, I cannot thank them enough for giving me this opportunity.

“The fact that my alter ego is to be played by my best friend just makes this experience more of a joy and pleasure than it was already. I cannot wait!”

Edward Hyde will be played by John-Jake Harding, who is equally excited to begin the process: “Being cast as the sinister and bestial Edward Hyde was utterly thrilling for me. I have loved the musical and original novel for years. The role itself is incredibly dark, violent and visceral and, weird as it sounds, you can’t help but be fascinated by it! Edward Hyde is a colossal task, but I am prepared to give it my all, as I know are the rest of the cast.”

Tickets are on 01243 861010 or visit http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

