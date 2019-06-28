Welcome to Sussex's newest scare attraction, the Jack the Ripper Walk of Terror

Sussex's newest scare attraction Jack the Ripper opens this weekend.

The Jack the Ripper Walk of Terror opens at Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures in Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury Industrial Estate, Brighton on June 29.

Graham Owen, director of Phileas Fogg, said: “The authentic handmade set offers a blood-curdling experience which will weave people through the smoke-filled alleyways of Victorian London. In the narrow streets and dark rooms hide actors who are poised to get hands on, make the pulse race, and the adrenalin rocket.

“This one-hour experience in Brighton is not for the faint-hearted as it will uncover fears and shake the soul with a terrifying onslaught of the senses.”

Graham added: “Since we opened last year we have entertained many families and groups with our experiences. The addition of the Jack the Ripper encounter brings a totally new dimension. Aimed at those 18 and over, the scare attraction appeals to those who wish to step back in time to the world of one of the most prolific serial killers who was never bought to justice.

“We look forward to educating and petrifying adult thrill seekers from across the world.”

Jack the Ripper Walk of Terror attraction costs £12.50 and can be booked online at http://www.phileasfoggsworldofadventures.co.uk.