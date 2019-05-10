WWE Live Tour date confirmed for Brighton

WWE Live Tour heads to the Brighton Centre on Thursday, November 7 at 7.30pm
A spokesman said: “WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment!”
***TICKETS ON SALE MAY 22ND, 10am***
http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk
See your favorite WWE Superstars as featured on RAW including:
Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Natalya, Naomi, Samoa Joe and many more! Line-up subject to change.”
