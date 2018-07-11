Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 central feature unveiled

Petrol heads will be flocking to Goodwood over the next four days as the Festival of Speed gets underway.

As always the unveiling of the central feature has been widely anticipated with this year’s sculpture celebrating Porsche.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 central feature. Picture: Paul Melbert

The creation of British artist and designer Gerry Judah, who has been masterminding the central features at the Festival of Speed for 21 years, the sculpture stands impressively in front of Goodwood House and at 52m high, towers above the entire event.

One single, narrow spine, starting at only 12cm wide on the ground, shoots vertically to explode into seven pointed spindles, on which six iconic Porsches sit dramatically at each end, with the seventh spindle pointing sharply into the sky.

Big, brave and original, the 2018 central feature embodies both Porsche’s engineering excellence and the speed and dynamism synonymous with the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The design and creation of the central feature is a complex process, starting with initial concepts and sketches by Judah with extensive collaboration from engineers Diales, culminating in the construction and erection by Littlehampton Welding.

Gerry Judah’s other installations can be seen in settings as varied as the Imperial War Museum, St Paul’s Cathedral and the India High Commission as well as international locations such as Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and an entrance sculpture outside the Porscheplatz Museum in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.

Over the four days you can expect the annual Bonhams Summer Sale, displays from the Red Arrows, a Eurofighter Typhoon and even a Boeing 747 at the Festival of Speed.

You can explore the awe-inspiring FOS Future Lab, and timed cars will make their first assault on the Hillclimb.

There will be off-road action at the Forest Rally Stage and gravity defying stunts in the Goodwood Action Sports Arena.

On Saturday the Michelin Supercar Run turns on the stopwatch as cars from more than 20 manufacturers battle against each other.

Sunday culminates in the prize giving ceremony where The Duke of Richmond awards his much-coveted prizes and medals.

A special edition Ford Mustang GT paying tribute to US fighter pilots who served in the RAF during World War II will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, presented by Mastercard.

Among the famous faces appearing over the weekend will be Formula One stars Jenson Button, Mika Hakkinen, Sir Jackie Stewart, Valtteri Bottas, Emerson Fittipaldi and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Traffic diversion measures will be in place during the festival with the A285 New Road to Redvins Road, Boxgrove closed for access/egress of event traffic for the event. Multi-way signals will be used off peak. Pook Lane will also be closed.

Limited tickets for the Festival of Speed still remain and are can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755055.

---

