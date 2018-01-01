History brought to life with turn-up-and-go tours

Postman Martin Alderton has turned his love for Arundel into a thriving business.

Although he is not a Mullet, he was brought up in the town and has always been fascinated by its history.

He set up Arundel Walking Tours in 2012 for pre-booked groups but now runs a daily turn-up-and-go walk and talk lasting 75 minutes.

Martin said: “I don’t profess to be a historian or expert but I do love my town and using my knowledge, humour, friends and tourism qualification, decided to produce what I saw as a unique, fun, adaptable tour.

“So many leave our town without really knowing the stories, history and wonder that is Arundel.

“Arundel, West Sussex, castle town, cathedral town and the town with one church, two denominations – that’s the headlines but doesn’t scratch the surface of the history, architecture, businesses and playgrounds that I call home.”

Martin missed out on being a Mullet, the name given to people born in Arundel, because most mums at the time travelled to Zacharty Merton Maternity Hospital in Rustington to have their babies.

He knows the streets well from his childhood and from his rounds delivering parcels and letters.

Martin said it was hard to say precisely what made Arundel so special.

“Ambling along Tarrant Street, the town’s array of different architectural styles, the coffee shops and pubs, the lovely independent shops, the events across the year from farmers’ markets to the festival and Christmas, the walks, the riverbank, the lake, the park, so much to see and do at a leisurely pace.

“The history of the castle and the dukes is baffling and so I suggest a visit to get acquainted with both.

“Outside the castle, the delights of the town await and what better way to find out its quirks, from the Romans to living here and growing up, than let us be your guide. We are official, unique and have the ability to adjust and adapt to everyone’s needs.

“We have taken a lady in an electric scooter and a gentleman with two sticks after a stroke. Give us the chance and we can adapt it. Schools, language schools, colleges, tourism or hospitality courses, Sunday schools and European English language schools, we have worked with them all.”

The 2pm Turn-Up-And-Go Tour costs £5 and leaves from The Norfolk Arms, in High Street, subject to availability and weather. Telephone 07557282427 for more information.