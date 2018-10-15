Horror film shot just outside Chichester

Actor Michelle Coverley is editing a short horror film, shot at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton.

Screenwriter Nina Romain said the horror short The Wick, which Michelle wrote, produced and starred in, is set in the early 1800's in rural England and is 'a disturbing tale of deceit and persecution'.

Picture by Al Overdrive

She added: "Michelle and her cast and crew shot The Wick at Weald & Downland Living Museum, which includes a replica Anglo-Saxon hall house."

London based Michelle said that when on a location scout, she 'fell in love' with the village and knew it would be an 'amazing place to shoot'.

Michelle said: "The village was completely authentic.

"People outside London are really enthusiastic to help independent film makers.

Picture by Al Overdrive

"They loved our female led story and just wanted to help."

Michelle said she was also 'kindly helped' by Sussex Wildlife Trust at Waltham Brooks Nature Reserve.

She added: "Everyone at these locations were amazing.

“I wanted to make a historic short with a strong female lead but only had a small budget.

Picture by Al Overdrive

"I got the inspiration when I woke up one morning after a strange nightmare about witch hunts set in a forest, and knew I had my film.

“We all wanted to make this film and it was an amazing team to work with, and everyone was very supportive."

Michelle said her team were staying in a National Trust bunk house at Slindon Estate.

"We were sharing four showers for our 38 person crew and cast, doing 14 hour days, some of us sleeping in tents outside to make room for others – really full on!

"We had a genuine team spirit and got it all shot in three days. The shoot this summer was hard work but great fun to work on."

Michelle said The Wick will be launched at film festivals next year.

For more information visit Michelle's website.