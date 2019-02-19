Jack Whitehall brings stand-up show to Sussex

Comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced his UK and Ireland arena tour – with two shows in Brighton.
The 26-date tour, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up, comes to the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11.
Tickets go on sale from £20 this Friday (February 22).
It follows two sell-out arena tours in 2014 and 2017.
The comedian said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”
For tickets, call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 8471515, or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk
Full list of shows
November
16 Birmingham Arena
17 Birmingham Arena
19 Glasgow SSE Hydro
20 Glasgow SSE Hydro
21 Aberdeen TECA
23 London The O2
24 London The O2
25 London The O2
27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
December
1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
4 Leeds First Direct Arena
5 Leeds First Direct Arena
6 Newcastle Utilita Arena
7 Newcastle Utilita Arena
10 Brighton Brighton Centre
11 Brighton Brighton Centre
12 Bournemouth BIC
13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
17 Dublin 3 Arena
18 Dublin 3 Arena
19 Belfast SSE Arena
21 Manchester Manchester Arena
22 Manchester Manchester Arena