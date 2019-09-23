John Humphrys will be among Shoreham WordFest speakers

Shoreham Wordfest in its ninth annual festival offers a host of top names over the next few weeks.

Among them is the newly-retired John Humphrys. John launches his new book A Day Like Today at The Shoreham Centre on Thursday, October 10, one of his first appearances since leaving the BBC’s flagship morning news programme, Radio 4’s Today.

Before that, Lynne Truss will be reading from her latest comedy detective novel The Man Who Got Away. Lynne first came to national attention with her best selling book Eats, Shoots and Leaves on the correct us of the English language. She is also a popular dramatist and her radio series Life at Absolute Zero is based on a nearby cliff-top community. Lynne will be interviewed by novelist Beth Miller at Ropetackle Arts Centre on Saturday, September 28 at 2pm.

Other highlights in the first week of Wordfest include a story-telling evening on the Verda Houseboat on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm. The Freya Connection, on Sunday, September 29 at 2pm at the Ropetackle Centre, is the astonishing story of RAF Flight Sergeant Jack Nissenthal, whose daring part in the Dieppe Raid is almost unknown, brought to life in a storytelling performance enriched with anecdotes from family history.

Author and environmentalist Stanley Johnson appears with Tony Whitbread, President of Sussex Wildlife Trust to discuss Rewilding the Countryside at Ropetackle Arts Centre, on Wednesday, October 2 at 7.30pm.

Also, look out for Wordfest’s Poetry Pharmacy outside St Mary de Haura church in Shoreham’s town centre from 12-1pm on Thursday, October 3, which is National Poetry Day.

Full details and tickets for all Wordfest events are available www.shorehamwordfest.com

