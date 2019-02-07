10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. John Partridge and Charlie Stemp lead the cast in Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing, with songs and music by André Previn, at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 11-16. Two famous but desperate playwrights (John Partridge and Matthew Cottle) are stuck in an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land and opening night. But they are constantly distracted by their delicate composer’s attempts to end it all, having overheard his lover confess her feelings to the leading man.

2 Music. Grayshott Folk Club will be featuring local acts at its next gig on Saturday, February 9 at Grayshott Social Club, GU26 6HL. Spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “The Charcoal Burners are a folk/rock band from Haslemere/West Sussex who have done several support slots for us over the years. The band tell me that our audiences have demanded they come back and do a full-blown headline slot, so not one to argue against the will of the people, I’ve slotted them into February.” Tickets on 01428 607096.

3 Theatre. Dad’s Army Radio Show, The Empire Hall, Graffham, Saturday, February 9, 8pm. Based on the classic BBC sitcom, two actors play 25 characters in a staging of three classic radio episodes based on favourite scripts from the original TV series.

4 Art. Powerfully-sensitive works of art offer a thought-provoking New Year exhibition (top circle) at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. Creative Redemption runs from January 22-February 10 in the venue’s John Rank Gallery, bringing together five talented artists all of whom, in their own way, have benefitted from the restorative powers of their personal creative process. They now come together to present Creative Redemption. Inviting viewers to experience their journeys and response through the use of mixed media, textiles, painting and found objects the exhibition aims to offer empathy and hope.

5 Art. Artist Danielle O’Connor Akiyama will be making a personal appearance at Whitewall Galleries in Chichester this February as the guest of honour at a private view of her new exhibition (Sunday, February 10, 3-5pm).

6 Theatre. Frantic Assembly’s The Unreturning marks the tenth anniversary of the company’s award-winning Ignition training programme. It plays Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (February 5-9). The work is set in British northern coastal town. Three young men are coming home from war.

7 Art. Paul Winner offers a new exhibition at Arundel Museum – a venue he is keen to support. Paul has donated more than 50 pictures to Arundel Museum; all money raised from his exhibition (January 23-March 4, 10am-4pm) will be used to support the museum’s work.

8 Music. Chichester’s Little London Jazz Club welcomes special guest Art Themen on Friday, February 8. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. 0770 9939993.

9 Talk. Iris Murdoch: 20 Years On. Friday, February 8, 10.30am-12.30pm, Academic Building 2.03, Bishop Otter Campus. Free and open to all. The Iris Murdoch (left) Research Centre at the University of Chichester will be marking 20 years since Iris Murdoch’s’ passing (and the centenary of her birth) with a discussion led by the Centre’s academic staff – Margaret Guise, Miles Leeson, Anne Rowe and Frances White. They will be talking about the reception of Murdoch’s work since her death and the new ways in which her work is being appreciated. All are welcome and no prior knowledge of Murdoch’s work is needed. Free entry; tea and cake provided.

10 Art. Beautifully-crafted and unique African stone sculpture are the subject of a new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery until February 10.

